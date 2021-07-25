Ronaldo to Remain at Juventus Despite Man Utd and PSG interest

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to remain at Juventus next season according to club chief Pavel Nedved, despite reports linking him to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Once Massimiliano Allgeri returned to Juve, the 36-year-old's future became uncertain.

Nedved spoke to Sky Italia after the team's friendly against Cesena (3-1) on Saturday, insuring that the Portuguese star will not be leaving the Turin giants this summer: “Ronaldo will return to training on Monday and he will stay with us.”

The player's contract is set to expire next summer, and Juventus seem reluctant to offer him an extension, which means that he will leave for free at the end of next season.

Since his move to Turin in 2018, Ronaldo scored 81 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions with the Old Lady.