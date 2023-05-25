Ronaldo: Saudi League will become among best in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) will become one of the best leagues in the world.

The former Real Madrid icon scored the winning goal in Al-Nassr's 3-2 triumph over Al-Shabab.

The 38-year-old said about the Saudi league compared to the Premier League, as quoted by Tribal Football: “We are much better. In my opinion, the Saudi League is getting better. Next year will be even better.

“Step by step I think this league will be in the top five leagues in the world but they need time, they need players, they need infrastructure but I believe that this country has amazing potential.

“They have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion."

Ronaldo has managed to score 14 goals for Al-Nassr in 18 games so far this term.