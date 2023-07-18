Ronaldo: Saudi Pro League much better than MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident that he has made the right decision in moving to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Nassr.

The 38-year-old aimed a dig at his rival Lionel Messi by claiming that the Saudi Pro League is much better in quality in comparison with the MLS.

The former Real Madrid star took the decision to wear Al-Nassr's shirt in January and never looked back.

Meanwhile, Messi opted to join MLS strugglers Inter Miami this summer following the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, despite concrete interest from Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo has confirmed that his playing days in Europe are over, and that he made the right choice by moving to Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese icon said as quoted by Goal: “Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I'm already 38-and-a-half years old and... it's not worth it. Europe lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League, the Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not 'top,' the German one also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”