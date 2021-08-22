Ronaldo Seeking Juventus Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to leave Juventus before the end of the current transfer window according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 36-year-old forward was benched during Juve's opening Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday.

The game ended with a 2-2 draw.

The Portuguese star was introduced at the hour mark as he replaced Alvaro Morata.

Romano said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner requested to remain on the bench as he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.

The Italian club is yet to receive any official offers for their striker.

Ronaldo has entered the final year of his contract with Juventus and was believed to be on his way out on various occasions.