Ronaldo Intends to Stay at Man Utd for Next 'Three or Four Years'

Published September 9th, 2021 - 08:52 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he intends to stay at Manchester United for three or four years.

The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford after leaving Juventus in the last days of the summer transfer window for an estimated fee of £20 million.

Ronaldo said in an interview with MUTV: "I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.

“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.

“I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

The Euro 2016 winner is set for his second Manchester United debut when they face Newcastle next Saturday.

