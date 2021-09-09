Ronaldo Intends to Stay at Man Utd for Next 'Three or Four Years'

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he intends to stay at Manchester United for three or four years.

The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford after leaving Juventus in the last days of the summer transfer window for an estimated fee of £20 million.

Ronaldo said in an interview with MUTV: "I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.

“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.

“I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

The Euro 2016 winner is set for his second Manchester United debut when they face Newcastle next Saturday.