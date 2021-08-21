Ronaldo Tells Allegri He Wants Juventus Stay

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has informed manager Massimiliano Allegri of his intention to remain at the club this season according to Goal.

The 36-year-old has entered the final year of his deal with the Italian giants and earlier reports suggested that he wanted to try a new challenge.

It was thought that the player offered himself to Manchester City by his agent Jorge Mendes a few days ago, and other reports claimed that he was considering a return to Real Madrid.

However, the Portuguese legend denied all rumors and appeared to be content with staying at Juve until the end of his contract.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018 after completing a €100m transfer, which included an additional €12 million in other fees.