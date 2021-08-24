Ronaldo Wants to Join Manchester City

French outlet L'Equipe claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to engineer a move to Manchester City in the coming days.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to leave Juventus this summer and believes that City provides the best solution to his dilemma.

The Portuguese star who entered the final year of his deal with Juve has told his compatriots Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva that he wants to join them at City.

The English club is willing to pay Ronaldo's salary but would require a player-swap deal to land him, as they are unwilling to pay a major transfer fee.

City are also monitoring Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham and he remains their primary target this transfer window.