Ronaldo welcomes Benzema to Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League.

The Frenchman signed a three-year deal for Al Ittihad this week after an outstanding 14-year career at Real Madrid.

He will now be competing against his former teammate Ronaldo in the Saudi League.

The Portuguese legend has welcomed Benzema as quoted by Tribal Football: "When I accepted Saudi I knew that with that yes I would have opened the box.

"Karim arrives, but surely many more will go. In two or three years it will be one of the most important championships in the world."

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad are on the verge of signing N'Golo Kante who will be moving to Jeddah on a free transfer as well.