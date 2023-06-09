Ronaldo's presence convinced Benzema to accept Saudi move

Karim Benzema has revealed that the presence of former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia played an important part in convincing him to sign for Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old followed Ronaldo who decided to join Al-Nassr in January.

The Frenchman said during his signing ceremony as quoted by Tribal Football: "I hope to bring my football to my new club and, above all, to be able to win titles. It's a club with a lot of passion."

"I am a Muslim and it is a Muslim country. I have always wanted to live there. I have already been to Saudi Arabia and I feel good there."

He added: "It is also important that Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia, because he is a very important player. He brings a lot to football in this country and that will raise his level of play even more."