Rose Sees Haaland at Dortmund Beyond 2021-2022

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose believes Erling Braut Haaland could stay at the club beyond the 2021-2022 season.

The Norwegian striker is wanted all across Europe and rumors suggest that he will be leaving the German giants next summer.

However, Rose insists that the 21-year-old could decide to remain at Dortmund.

"Erling still has a long-term contract with BVB. The public is constantly talking about him leaving next summer, but that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," the manager told Sport Bild.

"In the end, he has to decide for himself where he sees his future. We are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here."

Dortmund lost the German Super Cup match yesterday to Bayern Munich 1-3.