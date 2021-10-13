Rudiger to Listen to Pre-Contract Offers in January

  1. Home
Published October 13th, 2021 - 09:18 GMT
Antonio Rudiger (Photo: AFP)
Antonio Rudiger is ready to listen to pre-contract offers next January as he prepares to enter the final six months of his deal at Chelsea.

The German international's talks with the European champions over a new contract have reached a dead end according to reports.

The 28-year-old will listen to offers in the winter transfer window, says Sky Sports News.

Staying at Stamford Bridge remains an option, however, the center-back is holding out for £400,000-a-week salary.

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by the end of the current season, the former Roma star will leave for free.

