Rudiger to Listen to Pre-Contract Offers in January

Antonio Rudiger is ready to listen to pre-contract offers next January as he prepares to enter the final six months of his deal at Chelsea.

The German international's talks with the European champions over a new contract have reached a dead end according to reports.

The 28-year-old will listen to offers in the winter transfer window, says Sky Sports News.

Staying at Stamford Bridge remains an option, however, the center-back is holding out for £400,000-a-week salary.

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by the end of the current season, the former Roma star will leave for free.