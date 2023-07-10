Rudiger snubs Chelsea in favor of Real Madrid stay

Chelsea's new boss Mauricio Pochettino has contacted Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger over a potential return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, the Germany international rejected the approach, according to Okdiario.

The player left the Blues last summer and signed a four-year deal with the Spanish giants, and has had a good start to life in Madrid.

Pochettino tried to convince Rudiger about returning to assist in the team's rebuild process.

The German declined the offer as he's determined to remain at Real Madrid and prove himself.

Chelsea are in the market for reinforcements having sold the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek thus far this transfer window.

N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Abdul-Rahman Baba have also left after the end of their contracts in recent weeks.