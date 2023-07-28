Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr

  1. Home
Published July 28th, 2023 - 09:02 GMT
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane enters the pitch ahead of the start of the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
Bayern Munich's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane enters the pitch ahead of the start of the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)

Bayern Munich have reportedly accepted an offer from Saudi club Al-Nassr for their winger Sadio Mane.

The Bundesliga champions were keen on selling the 31-year-old, who only arrived last summer from Liverpool in a €32 million deal.

Kooora says that the Senegalese striker has already signed for Al-Nassr.

He is set to undergo medical examinations at the Riyadh-based club in the coming days.

The former Liverpool icon will be linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana at Al-Nassr.

Bayern will receive €40m, while Mane will earn around the same amount.

The Senegal international made 38 appearances for Bayern last term and has scored 12 goals and provided six assists.

