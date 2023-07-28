Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr

Bayern Munich have reportedly accepted an offer from Saudi club Al-Nassr for their winger Sadio Mane.

The Bundesliga champions were keen on selling the 31-year-old, who only arrived last summer from Liverpool in a €32 million deal.

Kooora says that the Senegalese striker has already signed for Al-Nassr.

He is set to undergo medical examinations at the Riyadh-based club in the coming days.

The former Liverpool icon will be linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana at Al-Nassr.

Bayern will receive €40m, while Mane will earn around the same amount.

The Senegal international made 38 appearances for Bayern last term and has scored 12 goals and provided six assists.