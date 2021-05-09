SAFA Welcomes Decision to Postpone Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Africa's World Cup qualifiers were moved from June this year to September while other corresponding matches will be played in October and November. South Africa are Group G, together with Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Ghana.

The decision by CAF to postpone the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers was to enable most African countries to fulfill FIFA infrastructural requirements and to upgrade the stadiums to meet FIFA standards as well as agree on the contentious Covid-19 testing protocols.

"The postponement of the matches is good news all around. It will give incoming Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos more time to assess his new team and get his preparations in place," said SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan.

New Bafana Bafana coach is expected to arrive in South Africa early next week and the postponement of the World Cup qualifiers will enable him to oversee the COSAFA Cup tournament as well as see the u23s in action in Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana will know their opponents for the AWCON Morocco 2022 qualifying opponents at a draw to be conducted at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Monday, 10 May 2021.

"I am looking forward to the draw on Monday and I can't wait to kick start this campaign," said Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.