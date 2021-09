Salah Among Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Earners in Football

Forbes magazine have released a list of the top 10 highest earners in football for the 2021-2022 season.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo took the first spot with £91.5m, followed by Lionel Messi, whereas Neymar came in third.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah settled for fifth place with a total income of £30m.

Ronaldo (R) is in first spot, followed by Messi (Photo: AFP)

FORBES TOP 10 HIGHEST EARNERS IN FOOTBALL: