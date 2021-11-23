Salah Close to Agreeing New Deal at Liverpool

Liverpool are close to agreeing a new deal that will ensure Mohamed Salah's stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future, according to TEAMtalk.

The Egypt international demanded a whopping £500,000-a-week in order to commit to the club but a compromise seems to be the most likely option for him now.

The 29-year-old moved to the Reds in 2017 and became a club legend in recent years as he guided the team to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

He also played an important part in Liverpool's Champions League triumph.

Salah has previously expressed his desire to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid, but a move to LaLiga never materialized.