Salah Comments on Liverpool's Stellar Performance Against Man City

Egyptian international football star Mohamed Salah, commented on the victory of his team Liverpool FC against Manchester City, 1-0, in the match that was held at Anfield in the 11th round of the English Premier League.

Salah scored Liverpool’s goal in the 76th minute after a long pass from Alisson, finishing off with skillful dribbling to put Ederson in the net.

“Manchester City always controls the ball and has possession, but the three points are very important. Winning today’s match will hopefully give us more confidence, we weren’t at our best but we have to keep fighting,” Salah said in comments for Sky Sports.

“I am not worried when I do not score a chance, but I am worried when opportunities do not come, I knew that the second chance would come to me until I succeeded in scoring,” he added.

Salah continued: “Liverpool is still far from the Premier League title, but we just have to focus on each match. I love fighting for titles, but at the moment all we need is to focus on each match alone.”

“We all know that we have to be in a better position, we are all excited to win again, to keep winning, and to beat City gives us more confidence.”

Salah keeps on making records

Salah became the second player in the history of Liverpool, to score in four consecutive league matches against Man United, after Dick Forshaw in 1925-1926 and 1926-1927.

Finally, Salah was able to equal Gerrard’s number as the second highest scorer for Liverpool in the English Premier League, with 120 goals.

Salah joined Liverpool coming from Italy’s Roma in 2017, and was announced top scorer in the English Premier League on three occasions.

He recently renewed his contract with the Liverpool until 2025.

The football superstar was nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award in the UK in 2022, presented by the Ethnicity Awards.

Salah was crowned with several individual awards during 2022, most notably PFA Players’ Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, and the player of the year in Liverpool FC.

He also won the Golden Boot award with 23 goals, and the award for the best playmaker with his assists in 13 goals, in the Premier League competition last season, and he was crowned with Liverpool in the FA Cup and EFL Cup titles.