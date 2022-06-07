Salah Decides Against Renewing His Liverpool Contract

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly decided against renewing his contract as he prepares to enter its final year.

The Mirror claims the 29-year-old is eyeing a move to Barcelona on a free transfer next year once his current deal with the Reds reaches its end.

The Egypt international assured fans that he will be staying at Anfield next season for sure, but he appears to have made up his mind in regards to his future.

Salah admitted before that he hopes to play in LaLiga either for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

It is believed that Barca have pledged to take the Egyptian on a free transfer next summer.