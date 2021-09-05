Salah Demands £500k a Week to Extend Liverpool Stay

Mohamed Salah wants an increase in his wages reaching up to £500,000 a week if he is to sign a new contract with Liverpool, according to the Mirror.

The Egyptian star is reportedly set to snub interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as he hopes to get a substantial pay rise with the Reds.

The 29-year-old striker still has two years left in his current deal.

Salah has 99 goals and 36 assists in 161 Premier League appearances so far.

The club has already renewed the contracts of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.