Salah: Egypt Not Among Favorites to Win AFCON 2021

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has tried to cool down suggestions that Egypt are among the favorites to claim the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Liverpool striker said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Egypt is not the first candidate to win the tournament, but we will try to win it.

"We will do our best to win tomorrow's game (against Nigeria) and this cup. I'm a player in a team of 11 so we'll have to work as a team to get there.

"I haven't won a major tournament with my country. I'll love to do that & hopefully this Africa Cup of Nations will be it.

"I've played for the national team for 10 years now and I'll love to win something for my country."

Egypt kick off their AFCON campaign when they face Nigeria on Tuesday.