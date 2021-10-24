Salah: Great to Defeat Man Utd 5-0 at Old Trafford

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah expressed his enjoyment following his team's historic 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Egypt international scored a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota added the other two goals.

The 29-year-old said after the match as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I think it is great to win 5-0 here, we knew before the game it would be tough if we did not play our game.

"We knew they will come and try to give everything so we had to give 100%.We just tried to play our football and play in between the lines to create more chances. We did that and were lucky to score.

"As long as the team keep winning I am happy and to give my best to the team to win. The first goal I gave to Naby Keita to score.

"We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points.

"We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything. From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that.

"After half-time we were talking in the dressing room to just keep going and score as many as we could."

Liverpool moved into second place after their incredible win; one point behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.