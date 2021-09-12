Salah Joins Premier League 100-Goal Club

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to help Liverpool seal a 3-0 victory against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Egyptian international opened the scoring in the 20th minute to became the 30th player to join the Premier League’s 100-goal club.

Fabinho added the second in the 50th minute and Sadio Mane secured the win with the third goal before the end of the match (90+2).

The 29-year-old had two previous goals during his stint at Chelsea, along with 98 goals that he scored after moving to Anfield in 2017.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot two times.