'Salah & Kane Have Missed Chance of Big-Money Moves'

Jamie Carragher thinks Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have "missed the boat" when it comes to big-money transfers to the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The former Liverpool defender has told Robbie Fowler’s podcast on the chances of high-profile moves being made: "I think he'll (Salah) be there for the next few years. I think he's in a similar position to Harry Kane.

"I think they've probably missed the boat if they ever did want to go; whether that is to Real Madrid or Barcelona. Whether it's Harry Kane going to Manchester United or Man City.

"For both of those players, I think you're talking £120m-plus, maybe more, and I just don't think anyone will spend that much on players of that age now."