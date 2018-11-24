Salah Leads Liverpool to Win Over Watford with 7th Premier League Goal

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah scored his seventh goal of the season to set Liverpool on their way to a 3-0 victory away to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Egyptian forward fired between the legs of Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster after a pull-back from Sadio Mane to break the hosts' resistance in the 67th minute.

After a largely uneventful first half, England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning second goal.

The 20-year-old beat Foster with a brilliant whipped free kick from 25 metres nine minutes later, before his international team mate Jordan Henderson was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Liverpool were not hindered by their numerical disadvantage, however, with Roberto Firmino adding a late third goal as the visitors extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season to 13 games.

Juergen Klopp's side remain second with 33 points and trail Champions City by two points after Pep Guardiola's side beat West Ham United 4-0 on Saturday. Watford slipped to eighth after a third game without victory.