Salah Most Selfish Player I've Ever Seen - Souness

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is the most selfish player he has ever seen.

The Reds' forward moved to Anfield in 2017 and has scored since then 137 goals in 214 appearances in all competitions.

Souness wrote in his column for The Times: "I agree with Jurgen Klopp that Mohamed Salah has been the best player in the world this season.

"He is perhaps as greedy a player as I have seen. All the top names have an element of that but he is extremely selfish.

"Personal targets are important to him and he shoots from every possible angle, which frustrates his team-mates at times — especially Mane. The other players accept it because he is so good.

"When he doesn’t square it, he is either scoring or making goalkeepers work so that the follow-up is a tap-in for someone anyway, which makes it hard for anyone to criticize him.

"He may even take it as a compliment that I think he is the most selfish player I have seen because he is a goal machine."

"I won’t speculate on what he is asking for but Liverpool should give it to him.

"It is in their interests to pay him as much as they can afford and also for Salah to stay at the club where he has clearly had the best spell of his career."