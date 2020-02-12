Salah Officially World’s Most Valuable Right-Winger

Salah has knocked Lionel Messi off the top spot for most valuable right-winger at €150 million, according to a new ranking.

Mohamed Salah has knocked Lionel Messi off the number one spot as the most valuable right-winger in world football, according to a new ranking by website Transfermarkt.

The site quotes the Egyptian Liverpool star at 150 million euros, 10 million more than his Argentine rival.

Over the past two years, the Transfermarkt's estimations have seen Messi's market value drop by 40 million euros - from 180 million in May 2018 to 140 in December 2019. Meanwhile, Salah's has remained steady at 150 million over the same time period.

Also making the top five list are Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho at 120 million euros, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva at 100 million euros, and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry at 80 million euros.

Salah signed to Premier League club Liverpool FC in 2017 for a then club-record fee of £36.9 million.

The season he joined, Salah broke the Premier League scoring record for a 38-game season, receiving the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 32 goals in 36 league games.

Last season, he helped the club to win the 2019 UEFA Champions League.

Salah is not only a record-breaking goal-scorer, he is also one of the most visibly Muslim players in the UK.

The superstar player regularly performs an Islamic prostration to thank God every time he scores a goal, an action which has been included in the FIFA 2019 video game.

Read more: Liverpool star Mo Salah sparks controversy with family Christmas tree photo

Salah is idolised in many Muslim countries as well as around the world both for his sporting prowess and his dedication to his faith and humbling roots.

His football success proving extremely popular among fans, 27-year-old Salah has been credited with bringing down levels of hate crimes and Islamophobia in the Liverpool area since joining the club, according to a study.