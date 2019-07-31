Salah Performs Umrah in Mecca Before Joining Liverpool Training Camp

Photos on social media showed the Liverpool superstar during his stay in Islam's holiest city wearing a long white garment usually worn by Muslims performing Umrah or Hajj.

Photos of football superstar Mohamed Salah performing pilgrimage in Mecca circulated on social media platforms this week.

The images showed the Liverpool FC icon during his stay in Islam's holiest city, wearing a long white garment usually worn by Muslims performing Umrah or Hajj.

Salah is seen accompanied by two unidentified individuals dressed in traditional Gulf attire.

The images were taken before Salah travelled to France to join his Liverpool teammates in training ahead of a Community Shield game against Manchester City on August 4.

Salah had played four games for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) before their shock second-round exit to South Africa in Cairo on July 6.

During Afcon, the Egyptian star had come under fire for defending one of his Egyptian team mates at the centre of sexual harassment allegations.

Salah said Midfielder Amr Warda deserved "a second chance" after a number of women accused him of making alleged lewd comments towards them.

The Liverpool player called on the Egyptian Football Association to reinstate Warda after he had been suspended over the accusations.

Salah faced a backlash over his comments, with critics accusing him of hypocrisy after he gave an interview to Time magazine in April when he vehemently defended women's rights in the region.