Salah: Playing in Italy Helped Me a Lot

Published November 30th, 2021 - 08:09 GMT
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah strongly believes that playing in the Italian League helped shape his career.

The Egypt international left Chelsea after a disappointing spell for Fiorentina and then Roma in Italy.

He moved afterwards to Liverpool where he enjoyed great success.

Salah told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Tribalfootball: "It has helped me a lot, when I was at Chelsea I had to change the football and culture.

"I needed to change my football so I went to Italy, I played good and it's helped me to be where I am at the moment.

"I had a great time there and the fans were unbelievable. They showed me love.

"I have good memories there, which is great. They helped me to improve myself as a person and a player, so I have to say thank you very much and hopefully see each other soon - play against each other maybe!"

