Salah Welcomes Second Child with Wife

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah welcomed a new addition to his family on Saturday.

The Liverpool striker's wife, Magi Salah, gave birth to their second child in a hospital in England, Youm 7 reported.

Mo Salah's wife reportedly gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Kayan, according to Give Me Sport.

Fellow teammate Jordan Henderson's wife gave birth to a baby boy on the same day as Salah's wife.

Football fans speculated at the timing of the births, both of which came exactly nine months after Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 in a spectacular victory.

The footballer's second child joins his daughter Makka, who was born in 2014.

Salah met his wife Maggi in school in their home town Nagrig in Egypt.

Salah is not only a record-breaking goal-scorer, he is also one of the most visibly Muslim players in the UK.

The superstar player regularly performs an Islamic prostration to thank God every time he scores a goal, an action which has been included in the FIFA 2019 video game.

Salah is idolised in many Muslim countries as well as around the world both for his sporting prowess and his dedication to his faith.

His football success proving extremely popular among fans, 27-year-old Salah has been credited with bringing down levels of hate crimes and Islamophobia in the Liverpool area since joining the club, according to a study.