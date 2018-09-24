Salah Wins Puskas Award

British singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher (L) and former Ivory Coast player Didier Drogba present Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (C) with the trophy for the FIFA Puskas Award for 2018, the best goal scored between July 2017 and July 2018 during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on September 24, 2018 in London. Ben STANSALL / AFP

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah won the Buskas award for his amazing goal against Everton in the Premier League last season.

He out-muscled his challenger on the right, tricked another inside the area and sent a trademark curling shot beyond the despairing dive of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

"I thank everybody who voted for me and I am looking to win another title tonight," Salahsaid after receiving the trophy.