Salah's Agent to Negotiate £500k-Per-Week Deal with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah ’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa traveled to Liverpool on Saturday to begin negotiations over a new £500,000-a-week deal, according to The Mirror.

The 29-year-old scored another brilliant goal for the Reds as they thrashed Watford 5-0 on Sunday.

The Egyptian star equaled Didier Drogba's record as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history with 104 goals.

Mirror Football says that Salah is on his way to earn £500,000 a week, making him the best paid player at Liverpool.

The former Chelsea striker moved to Anfield on July 1, 2017, and signed a contract extension in 2018 that runs until the summer of 2023.