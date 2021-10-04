Salah's Wage Demands Would Make Him PL's Third Highest Earner

  1. Home
Published October 4th, 2021 - 10:35 GMT
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)
Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)

Mohamed Salah has reportedly demanded a salary increase if he is to sign a new deal with Liverpool, according to the Independent.

The Egypt international's wage demands would make him the third highest earner in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old wants wages between £300,000 and £380,000, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne would earn more than him in the league.

His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Mohamed Salah (Photo: AFP)

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group B footbal match between Porto and Liverpool at the Dragao stadium in Porto on September 28, 2021. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOP

Tags:Mohamed SalahLiverpool FCEnglish Premier League

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

