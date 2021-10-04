Salah's Wage Demands Would Make Him PL's Third Highest Earner

Mohamed Salah has reportedly demanded a salary increase if he is to sign a new deal with Liverpool, according to the Independent.

The Egypt international's wage demands would make him the third highest earner in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old wants wages between £300,000 and £380,000, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne would earn more than him in the league.

His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group B footbal match between Porto and Liverpool at the Dragao stadium in Porto on September 28, 2021. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOP