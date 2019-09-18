Samba: Barshim My Role Model

Qatari 400m hurdler Abderrahman Samba has spoken about his excitement ahead of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

In the latest episode of IAAF Inside Athletics, he said: “I don’t feel pressure because it will be my home,” said Samba, who last year set an Asian 400m hurdles record of 46.98.

“Mutaz (Barshim, the world high jump champion) is a great champion and we have learned a lot from him. I consider him as a role model in athletics and I try to follow his example. Hopefully one day I will be a champion like him.”

He spoke of his disappointment at the 2017 World Championships in London where he finished seventh after tripping up during the 400m hurdles.

“Looking back to the 2017 World Championships where I hit a hurdle and tripped, I was very disappointed after the race, especially because my coach, the managing staff and the president of the federation were all present.

But these people are the cornerstones that enabled me to come back stronger than before and with more motivation to be the best.

“I’ve had so much support since then, it has given me a big boost in morale,” he added. “I have to remember that the World Championships was just a setback and I must learn from it.

“My time (46.98) is very good but I don’t consider it enough, especially at the moment because several athletes are getting close to the world record. My goal may be bigger than the world record. I’ve tried to make the 400m hurdles something exceptional.”