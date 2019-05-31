Sanchez Names 23-Man Qatar Squad for Copa America

Qatar national team coach Felix Sanchez has named his final 23 players who will be participating in the Copa America to be hosted by Brazil from June 14 to July 7.

The squad was completed by the arrival of the second batch of players in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, at the start of the final phase of Qatar’s preparations for the tournament.

The players, who are currently in Rio de Janeiro, will continue their training to ready for a friendly meeting with the Brazilian team, which is scheduled for June 5 at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.

Al Annabi will also play another friendly against a local Brazilian team on June 9.

Qatar are clubbed alongside Argentina, Paraguay and Colombia in Group B. Al Annabi will open the tournament against Paraguay on June 16, Colombia on June 20 and Argentina on June 23 in the group stages.

The List

Saad al Sheeb, Mohammed al Bakri and Youssef Hassan (goalkeepers) Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Hassan al Haydos, Akram Afif, Hamed Ismail, Salam al Hajri, Pedro Correira, Bassam al Rawi, Karim Boudiaf, Assim Madebo, Ali Afif, Abdullah Abdul Salam, Abdelaziz Hatem, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Tameem al Muhaza, Mahdi Ali, Ahmed Fathi and Ahmed Moeen, Almoez Ali and Abdulkarim Hassan.