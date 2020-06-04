Sanchez Names Qatar Squad for Summer Training

Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez has invited the players for the June 12-July 3 camp after coordinating with QFA, the Qatar Stars League and the clubs.

QFA said the players and the coaching staff will strictly adhere to medical protocols outlined by Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).

This camp will be the first one in a long while after sporting activity was halted around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

The Qatar squad will gather to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers set to be held later this year. Qatar has three more matches to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to be held in China.

The Squad:

Muhammad Al Bakri, Bassam Al Rawi Muhammad Ayyash, Sultan Al Berik, Asim Madbo, Karim Boudaif, Abdullah Abdel Salam, Ismail Muhammad, Abd Al-Rahman Muhammad, Muhammad Montari, Almoez Ali, Saad Al Sheeb, Meshal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Khokhi Boualam, Tariq Salman, Abdel Karim Hassan, Mohamed Waad, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Youssef Hassan, Mahdi Ali, Hammam Al Amin, Moayad Hassan, Ahmed Alaa, Musab Khader, Ahmed Fathi, Jassem Jaber, Youssef Abdel Razzaq, Mohamed Salah, Abdulaziz Hatem, Fahd Younis, Ahmed Moeen and Ahmed Suhail.

Coach: Felix Sanchez.