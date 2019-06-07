Sanchez Praises Qatar Performance Against Brazil

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez praised Qatar for putting up a spirited performance against Brazil in their international friendly on Wednesday.

He said the Al Anabi acquitted themselves well against the five-times world champions which had stars such as Neymar, Dani Alves, Gabriel Jesus and others in their ranks.

“This game was very important for us as because it was part of our preparations for the Copa America. Also in the long run it is important because we are getting ready to play in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022,” he added.

The Spaniard said that the players coped well with the pressure of playing the Samba Kings. “We managed to keep up with the Brazilian team for most of the first half. And in the second half they really played very well.

Sanchez, who guided Qatar to their first-ever Asian Cup title earlier this year, said the experience of playing Brazil will help the players no end.

“The Qatari players have gained a lot of experience from this encounter, which will give them a boost in the upcoming matches in the Copa America, where we will play in a very difficult group.”

Sanchez concluded his remarks and wished the speedy recovery of Brazilian star Neymar after he suffered an injury during the match.