Santi Cazorla Set to Move to Al Sadd

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla is set to complete his move to Qatar Stars League Al Sadd, the club confirmed on Monday.

''We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla. He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al-Sadd, Santi,'' Al Sadd said on Twitter.

Santi Cazorla recently confirmed his departure from the La Liga club Villareal following the expiration of his contract.

In addition to Villarreal, Cazorla also made appearances for Recreativo de Huelva, Malaga in Spain, and the English Premier League club Arsenal during his career.

The 35-year-old midfielder will play at Al Sadd under the management of his former Spain international teammate Xavi Hernandez.