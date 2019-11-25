Saudi and UAE Teams Arrive in Doha for 24th Gulf Cup

Saudi and UAE national football teams arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha to participate in the 24th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which will be held from November 26 to December 8.

The Saudi and UAE teams received an official reception upon arrival at Hamad International Airport before heading to their residence. Later in the evening, the teams will start their first training sessions in one of the stadiums in preparation for the match.

The final list of the Saudi team will include Mohammed Al-Yami, Fawaz Al-Qarni and Amin Bukhari. The defense line will include Ziad Al-Sahafi, Mohammed Khabrani, Hassan Timbukti, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohammed Al-Buraik, Saud Abdul-Hamid and Yasser Al-Shahrani. Abdullah Atif, Mohammed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Salman Al-Faraj, Turki Al-Ammar, Yahya Al-Shehri, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Nawaf Al-Abed, Salem Al-Dosari and Abdul-Fattah Asiri will line up in the middle, while Hattan Bahabri, Firas Al-Burikan and , Abdullah Al-Hamdan will line up in the offensive.

Al-Hilal players, who won the Asian Champions League, will also arrive on Tuesday in Doha.

The final list of the UAE team will include 24 players, Ali Khasif, Salem Rashid, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Mohammed Al Attas, Waleed Hussein, Mohammed Marzouk, Yousef Jaber, Ismail Al Hammadi, Ahmed Khalil, Khalid Issa, Ahmad Burman, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Mohammed Barghash, Hamdan Al Kamali, Khalil Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani, Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Sorour, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Tariq Ahmed, Jassim Yacoub and Ali Saleh.

Saudi Arabia will play in Group B alongside Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The UAE team will play in Group A alongside Qatar, Iraq and Yemen. It will start its first game in the first round on Tuesday against the Yemeni team.