Saudi Arabia’s Renard Names 26 Players for Kuwait, Palestine Ties

Head coach Herve Renard has called up a 26-strong squad for Saudi Arabia’s matches against Kuwait and Palestine later this month.

Saudi Arabia will meet Kuwait in a friendly on March 25 before playing Palestine in Group D of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) reported.

A win over Palestine will take Saudi Arabia to the top of the group, with Uzbekistan the current leaders with nine points. Renard’s side is one behind.

The Saudis will prepare for the two matches in camp at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdullah Al Owaishir, Mohammed Al Owais, Zaid Al Bawardi, Amin Bukhari.

Defenders: Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ali Al Bulaihi, Yasser Al Shahrani, Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohammed Al Breik, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al Amri.

Midfielders: Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah Al Malki, Salem Al Dawsari, Fahad Al Muwallad, Abdullah Otayf, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi, Sami Al Najei, Hassan Al Amri, Nasser Al Dawsari, Ali Al Asmari

Forwards: Firas Al Brikan, Abdullah Al Hamdan.