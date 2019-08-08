Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Draw 0-0 in WAFF Championship

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain drew, 0-0, in their second West Asian Football Championship fixture held at Irbil's Franso Hariri Stadium on Wednesday.
Both teams, who are competing in Group B alongside Kuwait and Jordan, tried to score from a number of opportunities without success.
With the result, Bahrain's points tally climbs to four with the side now topping Group B momentarily, while Saudi Arabia earn their first point of the tournament.
In their corresponding clash, Kuwait (3 points) will later go head-to-head with Jordan, who have yet to register a victory.
Some nine teams divided into two groups are vying for the championship, where Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen make up Group A.
