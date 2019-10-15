Saudi Arabia Held to Goalless Draw by Palestine

Saudi Arabia were held to a goalless draw by Palestine in Al-Ram on Tuesday in their historic 2022 World Cup qualifying clash in the West Bank.

The game against Palestine was the first time the Green Falcons had played in the occupied territory, having previously refused to enter the territory.

The home side were dominant throughout in front of a passionate home crowd of 8,000 people, but were unable to break down a resilient Saudi defense.

Saleh Chihadeh had a golden opportunity for the Palestinians in the 10th minute, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was equal to the shot.

Both teams had half-chances to steal a win, but had to settle for a point each.

In a tight group, the result means Uzbekistan lead the group with six points from three games, while Saudi Arabia are second with five points. Palestine and Singapore have four points each.

The Palestinian football association had last week described the Saudi team’s arrival in the Palestinian territories as a “win-win” situation.

The Saudi players and some of the accompanying delegation visited the Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem on Monday.

Elsewhere in AFC World Cup qualifying, Iraq cruised to a 4-0 win away to Cambodia, while Lebanon sealed three points in Sri Lanka and Syria made light work of Guam in their Group A clash.

Later on Tuesday, Jordan face Nepal, Bahrain play Iran at home and Oman face Qatar in their latest qualifier.