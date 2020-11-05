Saudi Arabia to Host Formula 1 Race in 2021

Saudi Arabia announced Thursday that it will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in its Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah in Nov. 2021.

The announcement was made on the Jeddah waterfront and the Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said that the race would increase the number of tourists to the Kingdom.

Announcing the race, Prince Abdul Aziz said “Welcome to Formula 1 and welcome to the champions.”

He added that the race would help the Kingdom to become a center for such international sporting events.

The chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal said that the Kingdom is qualified to host events like the Formula 1 race.

He added that Saudi Arabia has “learned a lot from hosting the Dakar Rally, the electric Formula E series,” and other sporting events during the last two years.

The Saudi Grand Prix appears on the provisional F1 calendar for 2021 that has been distributed to race teams. It is expected to be the penultimate race of the 2021 season, which will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.

Jeddah will host the Saudi race while a new purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed, which is expected to be in 2023.