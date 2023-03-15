Saudi Arabia to offer Messi €220m per season

ALBAWABA - Saudi officials are willing to do what ever it takes to land Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi, as per Marca.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's recent successful move to Al-Nassr, the Saudis are now focused on getting the Argentine legend by changing the law and raising the salary cap.

Al-Hilal are the main Saudi candidates in the quest to sign the 35-year-old whose current deal at PSG will expire on June 30.

However, Al-Hilal are currently sanctioned by FIFA preventing them from buying new players until the summer.

Messi's father and agent Jorge was spotted in Riyadh on Tuesday, although it is believed that he was there to negotiate commercial deals.

Marca claims that the Saudis are planning to offer Messi the same amount that convicned Ronaldo to accept his move to Al-Nassr.

This means that the Argentine could earn up to €220 million per season.