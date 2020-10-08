Saudi Arabia Pledges Support for Global Youth Development, Sports

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday pledged to play its part in international efforts to promote youth development and healthy lifestyles through sports.

President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, made the commitment at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with president of United Through Sports (UTS) and the Alliance of Independent Recognized Members of Sport (AIMS), Stephan Fox.

The two-year MoU, inked at the SAOC’s headquarters at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh, will focus on the development of humankind internationally, the promotion of sports and active lifestyles, and the youth development movement around the world.

It will also cover information sharing, including academic and professional resources and documents, and events hosting with a working team established by both parties carrying out cooperation projects identified in the MoU.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “The memorandum aims to promote and develop an active lifestyle and sports, exchange information, resources, and academic and professional documents, participate in the various events hosted by the two parties, and develop practical relations between them.

“The signing of the memorandum comes in the belief of the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the areas of common interests, developing sports and the youth development movement locally and around the world, and implementing programs and activities that help spread the culture of sports in Saudi society in a way that contributes to advancing the sports sector forward in accordance with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision,” he added.

Fox said: “Now more than ever, we must stand in unity and solidarity with a united mission for the youth. We must promote inclusion, equality, nondiscrimination, and peace.

“On the United Through Sports platform, everybody is equal. United through the power of sports we shall create opportunity, give hope, and bring smiles to our youth.

“I look forward to working with the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and can only echo the words of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. We are serious about sport and we are serious about the future,” he added.