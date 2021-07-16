Saudi Arabia Plot Joint Bid with Italy for 2030 World Cup

The Athletic reports that Saudi Arabia is contemplating a possible joint bid for the FIFA 2030 World Cup along with Italy.

Due to the lack of suitable infrastructure in countries surrounding the oil-rich state, the Saudis have set their sights on Europe, specifically Italy.

Boston Consultancy Group is advising the Saudis according to the report, and it is suggesting a joint bid might help them secure the rights to host the tournament.

This comes following FIFA's decision to expand the championship from 32 teams to 48 starting from the 2026 World Cup that will be jointly staged by Canada, Mexico and United States.

Italy will surely consider such a bid to co-host the event, where an influx of cash from Saudi Arabia could help overhaul its stadiums that are in a bad need of renovation.

This proposed offer will likely rival a joint bid from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, who are also believed to be considering hosting the tournament.