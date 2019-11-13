Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to Take Part in Gulf Cup in Qatar

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain has confirmed that they will play in the 24th edition of Gulf Cup which will be held in Qatar from 24 November to 6 December 2019.

The three countries had earlier refused to participate in the regional showpiece event due to diplomatic crisis. However, on Tuesday, the Saudi football federation (SAF) confirmed its participation.

Apart from defending champions Oman, Kuwait, Yemen and Iraq are also taking part in the tournament.