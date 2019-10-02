Saudi Automobile Federation All Set for Al-Qassim Rally

BURAIDAH: The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has announced that it will stage Al-Qassim Rally, the second round of the Saudi Desert Rally Championship, from Oct. 17 to 19.

The latest addition to the regional motor sporting calendar is a challenging three-day cross-country rally through desert terrain in the north-central region of Saudi Arabia.

The event is being organized by the same team that manages the Ha’il International Rally and has been working with the Amaury Sports Organization (ASO) to bring the Dakar Rally to the Kingdom for the first time in 2020. The federation is led by Prince Khalid bin Sultan Abdullah Al-Faisal.

Al-Qassim Rally will be based in the city of Buraidah, the capital of the region, which will also host the Dakar Rally for the first time in January next year. The region is governed by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal.

Competitive action will take place over one short opening stage and two challenging desert selective sections that will give teams an invaluable insight into the type of terrain that they might face during the Dakar Rally.

The opening stage on Thursday, Oct. 17, is a short run of just 3.55 kilometers in Buraidah.

The second stage gets under way on Oct. 18 and runs for 170 kilometers over sandy terrain with difficult navigation and featuring large sand dunes.

Action concludes with the third 200 kilometer stage on Oct. 19. This crosses rocky terrain, wadis and a fine balance of sandy tracks featuring difficult navigation and large dunes.

Entries for the rally are now open. The closing date has been set for Wednesday, Oct. 9.