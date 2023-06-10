  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Saudi club enters race to sign Sadio Mane

Saudi club enters race to sign Sadio Mane

Published June 10th, 2023 - 04:21 GMT
Bayern Munich's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane controls the ball during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, southern Germany on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Bayern Munich's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane controls the ball during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, southern Germany on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

A Saudi Arabian club is interested in signing Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, according to Sky Deutschland.

The former Liverpool striker is set to be sold by the Bundesliga champions despite spending just the one season at the Allianz Arena.

Mane has struggled for consistency since his arrival last summer, and a return to the Premier League is on the cards.

Newcastle United and Arsenal are keen on bringing in the Senegal international back to England

However, an unnamed Saudi Pro League club is hoping to sign the player, although no official offer has been submitted thus far.

Mane has 12 goals and six assists in 38 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season.

His deal at the Munich-based club runs until June of 2025.

Tags:Sadio ManeBayern MunichSaudi ArabiaLiverpool FCArsenal FCNewcastle United

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...