Saudi club enters race to sign Sadio Mane

A Saudi Arabian club is interested in signing Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, according to Sky Deutschland.

The former Liverpool striker is set to be sold by the Bundesliga champions despite spending just the one season at the Allianz Arena.

Mane has struggled for consistency since his arrival last summer, and a return to the Premier League is on the cards.

Newcastle United and Arsenal are keen on bringing in the Senegal international back to England

However, an unnamed Saudi Pro League club is hoping to sign the player, although no official offer has been submitted thus far.

Mane has 12 goals and six assists in 38 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season.

His deal at the Munich-based club runs until June of 2025.