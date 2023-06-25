Saudi clubs vying for Juventus fullback Alex Sandro

Saudi Pro League clubs are circling around Juventus fullback Alex Sandro, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juve are open to letting the Brazil international go for free this summer although his deal is due to expire at end of next season.

The Turin-based club is hoping to clear Sandro's €6 million salary off their books.

The fullback was a key player for the Bianconeri across the years, but his form dwindled recently.

Alex Sandro made 309 appearances for Juventus in all competitions since his arrival from Porto in 2015.

He also has 40 caps for his country.