Saudi Football Player Khamis Al Owairan Dies at 46

Saudi former international football player Khamis Al Owairan died on Tuesday, Saudi players and sports media figures posted online. He was 46.

He was being treated at a local hospital from serious health issues. Last year, King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered that he be flown abroad. According to Saudi media, he was taken to the US, but returned to Saudi Arabia in October.

Al Owairan, a midfielder, played at the beginning of his professional career for Riyadh-based and current Asia champion Al Hilal from 1997 until 2001, before moving to the Jeddah-based Al Ittihad until 2007.

He played for the Saudi national team from 1994 to 2004.